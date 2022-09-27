Has Ajay Devgn dropped any hints about upcoming Drishyam 2 teaser?

This year, the movie Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be released.

On his social media accounts, he posted several images from the first section.

Fans immediately began posting messages like “Drishyam 2 loaded” in the comment section after he shared.

Advertisement

Be aware that the first episode, which focused on a murder mystery, was very well received by the audience. Ajay provided Drishyam 2 updates.

Also Read Ajay Devgn shares a BTS clip from the set of his new film ‘Bholaa’ Ajay Devgn, an actor, is now very active on social media. A...

Ajay posted a series of images on his Instagram account, including receipts for a bus ride, a movie theatre, a hotel, and a CD of Swami Chinmayananda ji. Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj, he captioned. His tweet made reference to an upcoming teaser or trailer. The actor from Runway 34 has been quiet. “Drishyam 2 promotions started,” a fan wrote. Many fire emojis were dropped. Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta are among the cast members. Hyderabad was the location for the film’s shooting.

Attention! #Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on November 18, 2022, Ajay Devgn tweeted to announce the date. Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Panorama Studios are supporting Drishyam 2. Produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Shiv Chanana, Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

Also Read Tabu says she changed a lot after working with Irrfan Khan Bollywood actor Tabu thinks she "changed a lot" after working with late...

Look at Ajay’s post right here:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The actor’s upcoming film, Thank God, stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Fans praised the trailer. Ajay will appear in Maidaan as well.