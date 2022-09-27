Huma Qureshi basks in love given by fans for Double XL

On Tuesday, actress Huma Qureshi posted a number of images from her most recent outdoor photoshoot to her Instagram account.

She wore a white shrug over a floral a-line dress.

The first trailer for her film Double XL was only just released, and audiences responded favorably.

Huma captioned her pictures, “Basking in the love I’m getting for the #DoubleXL teaser and #MonicaOMyDarling song #YeEkZindagi … But honestly I just needed an excuse to post some amazing pics clicked by my friend @jaysamuelstudio at Broadstairs Beach … Happy Tuesday Folks.” Reacting to her pictures, Krishna Shroff wrote, “Damn, mamiii.”(fire emoji) To which Huma replied, “ (red heart) Hello Bella and actor Patralekhaa commented, “Oh my George!! Who that hottie.” (fire emoji). One of her fans wrote, “I am big fan of yours.” Other fan commented, “You are looking absolutely sensational and strikingly glamorous.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on her pictures.

Huma, who celebrated ten years in the industry this year, will next be seen with Sonakshi Sinha in Double XL. In addition, she has the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling.

On Thursday morning, the first trailer for the upcoming comedy Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi was unveiled. In addition to Sonakshi and Huma, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra also appear in the movie. The fixation with weight and stereotypes of female bodies are topics covered in the movie. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde, as well as Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, and Mudassar Aziz and is directed by Satramm Ramani. The date of release is set for October 14.

The Monica O My Darling cast’s first photo was recently revealed by Netflix. The Hindi noir criminal comedy was written and directed by Vasan Bala, and it was made by Matchbox Shots, a company run by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil.

Tarla, a biopic on famed chef Tarla Dalal, and Pooja Meri Jaan, a thriller starring Mrunal Thakur, are further projects she is working on.