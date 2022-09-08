Huma Qureshi speaks about her character Rani Bharti in Maharani

With the release of the second season of her well-liked web series Maharani, Huma Qureshi is making headlines. While the admiration from the public for the gripping political drama series is overwhelming, the lead actress was “petrified” before signing the contract. When Huma Qureshi first met her character Rani Bharti, she admitted to being “petrified” in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor recalled Maharani’s narrative and remarked, “I was worried because this was the first script I heard when the pandemic just started. It was my first zoom narration and I remember the Sony Live team and Subhash (Kapoor) sir were in a zoom call and I was hearing it and I was like sounds interesting.

But then you know of course all these conventional things that as women we are told – but this is not glam enough and this is not hip enough, Qureshi continued. Qureshi also mentioned how she recalled how someone asking her, “Why would you want to play mother to three kids? ’

“I could go back and that might be my creative proposal,” the 36-year-old actor continued, “but is that really a smart creative recommendation or am I just making that because I’m terrified. Since they had actually written something extremely wonderful, I refrained from suggesting it because I didn’t want to ruin it by bringing up my own insecurities.

Huma discussed her upcoming projects, including Double XL and Monica O, My Darling, among others, and said of the evolution of her character in the two seasons, “I didn’t want it to be like well this is a filmy version of her (Rani Bharti), and I think that’s what really connected with people.”