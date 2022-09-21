‘I never let negativity seep into my system’ says Devesh Sharma

Seen in shows like Cartel and Chandragupta Maurya, actor Devesh Sharma believes that the struggle for an actor never ends and that staying positive is the only choice.

Actor Devesh Sharma, who has been in shows like Cartel and Chandragupta Maurya, thinks that actors always have to work hard and that the only thing they can do is stay positive.

“We start our careers with auditions ho rahe hai, ya nai ho rahe. Later, it changes to project ho raha, ya nai ho raha (laughs). That’s the only transition that actually takes place! I have been in the industry for eight years and finally I have reached a place where I am in the list of actors who are considered for central and lead roles. But, the struggle remains.”

“It was this year itself where two of my important projects where I was playing the lead got scraped for different reasons. So, it’s like even after making a place for yourself no one can be sure what’s on the cards. You never know till the project gets to hit the screen — whether it will start, will be shot and finally release because at any given stages it can be shelved without any explanation.”

Sharma thinks it’s a good thing that he’s been a very positive person since the beginning of his career, “There is no way out, the only solution is to keep up the momentum and maintain positivity in your head. I never let negativity seep into my system. As that leads to weak moments and eventually results in emotional breakdown.”

“After two shows being shelved thankfully today, I am getting to be part of a feature film slated to be shot in Mathura followed by an OTT series. I think remaining positive does help you to carve your path in life.”

