“I’m trying to recreate myself as an actress,” says Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika Bhadoria is an Indian actress.

She made her film debut with Saansein (2016).

She wants to concentrate on films and OTT. She has tried all means from TV to Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies.

Sonarika Bhadoria is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi television and Telugu films. She is known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati / Adi Shakti in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Mrinal in Prithvi Vallabh – Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi.

Sonarika Bhadoria’s feature film debut (2016). She wants to concentrate on movies and OTT for the time being after taking a break from TV.

“I am sort of starting my second innings in the industry. My debut Hindi film (with Rajniesh Duggal) didn’t do well as it released just after the demonetization. Now, after my hiatus from TV, since my last outing Ishq Main Marjawan (2019), I am waiting for my film release followed by a web show. So, with so much happening, I hope things will work for me.”

She says, “I come from a middle-class family and it was my mother who wanted me to either win a beauty pageant or become an actor. I am in the industry since last 11 years and it has been a smooth journey but somewhere I have a feeling that I could have done better. There are many others too who feel I deserved better! From my side, I have tried all possible means from TV to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. Now, I have consciously taken a break from TV to enter the zone of web and films. Let’s see where it leads to.”

