India’s official Oscar submission, “Chhello Show”: the current trailer

Salman Khan wishes the “Chhellow Show” team well
Actor Salman Khan applauds the whole team for choosing Chhellow Show popularly...
He wants to spend the entire day watching movies. He runs into difficulty because of this enthusiasm not just with his father but also with the local police. He is classified as a thief.
Watch the trailer:
Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, Paresh Mehta, and Richa Meena play major parts in the movie.
Pan Nalin, known for his films Samsara, Valley of Flowers, and Angry Indian Goddesses, is the director of Chhellow Show.
Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival hosted the world debut of Nalin’s directorial work. Several accolades, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain, have already been given to the movie at various international film festivals.
According to IndiaToday, Chhellow Show will debut in Indian theatres on October 14, 2022.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.