India’s official Oscar submission, “Chhello Show”: the current trailer

The Indian Film Federation has chosen Film Chhellow Show as India’s official submission for the Oscars; the movie’s trailer was just made public.

The plot of the movie centres on a young Gujrati child of 9 years old who develops a passion for cinema and is fascinated by its brilliance, its capacity for storytelling, and the heroes it produces.

He wants to spend the entire day watching movies. He runs into difficulty because of this enthusiasm not just with his father but also with the local police. He is classified as a thief.

Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, Paresh Mehta, and Richa Meena play major parts in the movie.

Pan Nalin, known for his films Samsara, Valley of Flowers, and Angry Indian Goddesses, is the director of Chhellow Show.

Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival hosted the world debut of Nalin’s directorial work. Several accolades, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain, have already been given to the movie at various international film festivals.

According to IndiaToday, Chhellow Show will debut in Indian theatres on October 14, 2022.