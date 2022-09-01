Inside Ananya Panday’s mathura diaries, see photos

Ananya Panday is an Indian actress.

She treated her Instagram family to some stunning photos.

She has 23.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she began her acting career in 2019 with roles in the teen film.

She often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. In a black bodycon dress, Disha looks stunning. She wore almost any makeup and kept her hair open. Our attention was drawn to Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha’s remark, though. “Stunnnnning!” she said, accompanied by heart-eyed emoticons.

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) Advertisement

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actor. She has 23.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Also Read Ananya Panday calls Kho Gaye Hum Kahan ‘cathartic’ experience She is known for roles in Gehraiyaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and...