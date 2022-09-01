Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Inside Ananya Panday’s mathura diaries, see photos

Inside Ananya Panday’s mathura diaries, see photos

Articles
Advertisement
Inside Ananya Panday’s mathura diaries, see photos

Inside Ananya Panday’s mathura diaries, see photos

Advertisement
  • Ananya Panday is an Indian actress.
  • She treated her Instagram family to some stunning photos.
  • She has 23.5 million followers on her Instagram account.
Advertisement

Ananya Panday is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she began her acting career in 2019 with roles in the teen film.

She often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. In a black bodycon dress, Disha looks stunning. She wore almost any makeup and kept her hair open. Our attention was drawn to Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha’s remark, though. “Stunnnnning!” she said, accompanied by heart-eyed emoticons.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Advertisement

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actor. She has 23.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Also Read

Ananya Panday calls Kho Gaye Hum Kahan ‘cathartic’ experience
Ananya Panday calls Kho Gaye Hum Kahan ‘cathartic’ experience

She is known for roles in Gehraiyaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fiza Ali talks about Desi Totkas for weight Loss
Fiza Ali talks about Desi Totkas for weight Loss
Naimal Khawar takes a trip to Italy with sister Fiza
Naimal Khawar takes a trip to Italy with sister Fiza
‘Pinocchio’ movie is not a babysitter movie, says Guillermo del Toro
‘Pinocchio’ movie is not a babysitter movie, says Guillermo del Toro
Fahad Mustafa includes singing and dancing on Jeeto Pakistan
Fahad Mustafa includes singing and dancing on Jeeto Pakistan
Twinkle Khanna reveals son Aarav compares her to Yeti for layering
Twinkle Khanna reveals son Aarav compares her to Yeti for layering
Angad Bedi is excited to play a romantic hero for the first time
Angad Bedi is excited to play a romantic hero for the first time
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story