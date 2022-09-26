Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length,’ says Jackie Shroff of playing supporting roles

‘It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length,’ says Jackie Shroff of playing supporting roles

Articles
Advertisement
‘It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length,’ says Jackie Shroff of playing supporting roles

Fan makes Jackie Shroff’s humorous video’s “anda kareepatta” recipe

Advertisement
  • Jackie Shroff, who was formerly considered a leading man, recently discussed his thoughts on supporting roles in films.
  • The actor admitted he was never seriously considering changing his career path.
  • “I was least bothered by whether I am playing the title character or not. It’s the strength of the role for me, no the length.”
Advertisement

Shroff used his 2002 film Devdas as an exemplary role to discuss his career. “I never thought that Shah Rukh is the star so I should not do a small role. Motilal ji did Chunni babu in the 1956 Devdas. I am nobody in front of him. If he can, why can’t I?”

“And then, I got to sit and watch Madhuri Dixit ji perform on Maar Daala for 15 days on set. What an amazing experience. Jackie Shroff continued.

Also Read

Anil Kapoor says he was jealous of Jackie Shroff’s success
Anil Kapoor says he was jealous of Jackie Shroff’s success

Karan Johar has returned with the seventh episode of his talk show...

Jackie said, “Every role is a learning, whether big or small,”

The 65-year-old actor’s next project is the supernatural thriller Athiti Bhooto Bhava, in which he plays the part of a ghost. Although this is a supporting role, he seems equally enthusiastic about it.

Apparently, Jackie Shroff’s next film will be Phone Bhoot, in which he will star alongside Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story