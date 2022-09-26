Jackie Shroff, who was formerly considered a leading man, recently discussed his thoughts on supporting roles in films.

The actor admitted he was never seriously considering changing his career path.

“I was least bothered by whether I am playing the title character or not. It’s the strength of the role for me, no the length.”

Shroff used his 2002 film Devdas as an exemplary role to discuss his career. “I never thought that Shah Rukh is the star so I should not do a small role. Motilal ji did Chunni babu in the 1956 Devdas. I am nobody in front of him. If he can, why can’t I?”

“And then, I got to sit and watch Madhuri Dixit ji perform on Maar Daala for 15 days on set. What an amazing experience. Jackie Shroff continued.

Jackie said, “Every role is a learning, whether big or small,”

The 65-year-old actor’s next project is the supernatural thriller Athiti Bhooto Bhava, in which he plays the part of a ghost. Although this is a supporting role, he seems equally enthusiastic about it.

Apparently, Jackie Shroff’s next film will be Phone Bhoot, in which he will star alongside Katrina Kaif.