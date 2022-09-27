Jackie Shroff says moms started calling him Tiger Shroff’s daddy

Tiger Shroff’s debut movie, according to his father Jackie Shroff, exceeded his expectations.

Tiger Shroff debut movie, according to his father Jackie Shroff, exceeded his expectations. In the 2014 romantic action movie Heropanti, in which Prakash Raj and Tiger made their acting debuts, Kriti Sanon played the lead. Jackie expressed his admiration for Tiger’s ability to compete with National Award winner Prakash Raj.

Tiger Shroff’s entry into the film industry, according to Jackie, gave him a new identity because he started being referred to as Tiger’s father. Tiger then collaborated with Jackie when he appeared in Baaghi 3 as his father in a cameo (2020).

Asked to name his favourite film of Tiger, Jackie said, “Definitely the first picture. Jab pehli baar bacche ko parde pe dekha. Pehli baar dekha mujhe expectation tha nahi, lekin main gaya dekha, main floor ho gaya (When I saw my child on the screen for the first time, I had no expectations, but I got floored). I told him ‘beta I liked everything you did,’ and these were the things I did with very difficulty. When a National Award-winning actor like Prakash Raj yells at you, and you don’t even have a dialogue…He was just breathing and listening to him. It’s very difficult to work in silence that too with a National Award winner.”

He added, “He danced well, he fought well. I just folded my hands. Aur uske baad mein bachche log, sab mummiyan bolne lagi ki ye dekho Tiger Shroff ke daddy hain, toh ek identity bhi de diya usne mujhe (And after that children, moms, everyone started saying to me that he is Tiger Shroff’s daddy, so he gave me an identity as well).”

Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Jackie’s most recent movie, premiered on ZEE5 on September 25. Jackie appears in the romantic comedy as a ghost that “haunts” Pratik Gandhi’s character together with Sharmin Segal and Pratik Gandhi.