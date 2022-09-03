Jr NTR urges the Indian film industry to rise to the occasion and produce ‘better films’

Jr NTR Tarak is an Indian actor.

He joined the cast of Brahmastra for a promotional event in Hyderabad on Friday.

NTR also gave his advice on how to handle the recent box office failures.

Jr NTR, or Tarak, is an Indian actor, dancer, and television presenter who primarily works in Telugu cinema. One of the highest paid actors in India, Rama Rao Jr. has won several accolades, including two Filmfare Awards.

On Friday, Jr. NTR joined the cast of Brahmastra for a promotional event in Hyderabad. The actor gave some advice on how to handle the recent box office failures of several high-profile, big-budget movies.

NTR said, “They want something more than what we are delivering now. Personally, I am a person who believes that we perform better when we are under pressure. So the pressure is good, I think the industry in total has to accept this challenge and make good, better films for our audience. And I hope everybody understands that I am not putting anybody down here. Let’s accept the challenge, let’s move forward and make good, great films for our audience.”

He said, “I pray to God that Brahmastra is truly comes out as the brahmastra of our Indian film industry.”

