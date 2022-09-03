Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jr NTR urges the Indian film industry to rise to the occasion and produce ‘better films’

Jr NTR urges the Indian film industry to rise to the occasion and produce ‘better films’

Articles
Advertisement
Jr NTR urges the Indian film industry to rise to the occasion and produce ‘better films’

Jr NTR reveals his ‘best moment’ from Oscars

Advertisement
  • Jr NTR Tarak is an Indian actor.
  • He joined the cast of Brahmastra for a promotional event in Hyderabad on Friday.
  • NTR also gave his advice on how to handle the recent box office failures.
Advertisement

Jr NTR, or Tarak, is an Indian actor, dancer, and television presenter who primarily works in Telugu cinema. One of the highest paid actors in India, Rama Rao Jr. has won several accolades, including two Filmfare Awards.

On Friday, Jr. NTR joined the cast of Brahmastra for a promotional event in Hyderabad. The actor gave some advice on how to handle the recent box office failures of several high-profile, big-budget movies.

NTR said, “They want something more than what we are delivering now. Personally, I am a person who believes that we perform better when we are under pressure. So the pressure is good, I think the industry in total has to accept this challenge and make good, better films for our audience. And I hope everybody understands that I am not putting anybody down here. Let’s accept the challenge, let’s move forward and make good, great films for our audience.”

Advertisement

He said, “I pray to God that Brahmastra is truly comes out as the brahmastra of our Indian film industry.”

Also Read

Both Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, commemorate their wedding anniversaries with their wives, together
Both Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, commemorate their wedding anniversaries with their wives, together

The wedding date for Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel is...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story