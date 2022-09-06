Kajol looks vivacious in Raw Mango’s yellow saree

Sarees and Bollywood actors go hand in hand. Even though there are fashionable gowns, lacy dresses, and chic pantsuits available, when they want ethnic wear, they never go past a saree. It always works for formal occasions or festive parties. We think Kajol would agree. The celebrity has frequently shown that a stunning saree always fits the dress code, regardless of the occasion.

Kajol has repeatedly shown that a magnificent saree can be worn on red carpets, during festivals, or at social gatherings. There is only one word that springs to mind when we see Kajol wearing a saree, and that word is gorgeous.

Actress Kajol shared photos on Instagram on Monday from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. In the pictures, she smiled and laughed while feigning astonishment as she posed for the camera. Kajol appears to be a true Indian beauty in the pictures while sporting a yellow saree and a yellow blouse from Raw Mango. She has tied a bun in a knot and added a gajra. She added green bangles and a choker necklace as accessories.

Kajol, striking a couple of poses in the album, captioned it: “Going Ganpati bappa mad!#ganpatibappamorya #lalbaughcharaj. Come on people gimme a smile.” In not time, Kajol’s post was flooded with heart emojis from her fans.

Kajol made her OTT debut with Renuka Shahane’s Tribhanga, which debuted on Netflix in January of last year. With a Disney+ Hotstar show, she will soon debut in a web series. She will appear in Salaam Venky as well. The Revathi-directed movie’s release date was revealed in October of the previous year. Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra will also appear. The actor Aamir Khan will appear in the movie as a cameo.

