Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Karan Johar posts clip of Vanarastra, fans cheer for Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar posts clip of Vanarastra, fans cheer for Shah Rukh Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Karan Johar posts clip of Vanarastra, fans cheer for Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar thinks B-towners are being negative about Brahmastra

Advertisement
  • Karan Johar is an Indian filmmaker and television personality.
  • Brahmastra will hit the big screen on September 9. Producer Karan posted a brief clip from the movie.
  • Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Brahmastra had long been rumored. Mouni Roy: “Being a part of this world is a privilege”.
Advertisement

Karan Johar is an Indian filmmaker and television personality who primarily works in Hindi cinema. He has launched the careers of several successful actors under his own Dharma Productions.

The time till the release of Brahmastra has started to tick down. On September 9, the ambitious multi-starrer will hit the big screen, and the buzz is becoming stronger every day.

The movie’s producer, Karan, posted a brief clip from the movie on Thursday that showed the “Vanarastra” fighting. In the past, smuggled images had suggested that Shah Rukh Khan played the role in a cameo appearance. As soon as Shah Rukh was mentioned, fans expressed their excitement to see him in action.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Brahmastra had long been rumored, but until last week, nothing official had been spoken about it. The antagonist of the movie, Mouni Roy, recently spoke with Bollywood Hungama, stating,  “Working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it… being a part of this world is a privilege.”

Also Read

Karan Johar says he prefers to turn a ‘blind eye towards negativity’
Karan Johar says he prefers to turn a ‘blind eye towards negativity’

Filmmaker Karan Johar experiences more abuse and vitriol on social media than...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bohemia takes first place, ahead of Aima Baig
Bohemia takes first place, ahead of Aima Baig
Kate Middleton will surprise fans during Christmas carol service
Kate Middleton will surprise fans during Christmas carol service
The Legend of Maula Jatt is also available in England
The Legend of Maula Jatt is also available in England
Kirstie Alley was full of life prior to her death
Kirstie Alley was full of life prior to her death
Abbey Clancy shows off her slim figure in bright red dress at British Fashion Awards
Abbey Clancy shows off her slim figure in bright red dress at British Fashion Awards
Keke Palmer says her parents did good job of ensuring she was not exploited as child actress
Keke Palmer says her parents did good job of ensuring she was not exploited as child actress
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story