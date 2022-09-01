Karan Johar posts clip of Vanarastra, fans cheer for Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar is an Indian filmmaker and television personality.

Brahmastra will hit the big screen on September 9. Producer Karan posted a brief clip from the movie.

Karan Johar is an Indian filmmaker and television personality who primarily works in Hindi cinema. He has launched the careers of several successful actors under his own Dharma Productions.

The time till the release of Brahmastra has started to tick down. On September 9, the ambitious multi-starrer will hit the big screen, and the buzz is becoming stronger every day.

The movie’s producer, Karan, posted a brief clip from the movie on Thursday that showed the “Vanarastra” fighting. In the past, smuggled images had suggested that Shah Rukh Khan played the role in a cameo appearance. As soon as Shah Rukh was mentioned, fans expressed their excitement to see him in action.

The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! 💥#Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September. pic.twitter.com/XFUKXRCslB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 1, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Brahmastra had long been rumored, but until last week, nothing official had been spoken about it. The antagonist of the movie, Mouni Roy, recently spoke with Bollywood Hungama, stating, “Working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it… being a part of this world is a privilege.”

