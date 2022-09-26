Kareena Kapoor and team feast on South Indian lunch in her vanity

On Monday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan let people inside her vanity van.

She gave her crew—which included hairstylist Lakshmi Lehr and cosmetics artist Mickey Contractor—a sneak preview of her lunchtime scenes.

With a clever title, she gave the post a twist, and in the comments, she garnered amusing responses from famous people.

While the first image is a close-up selfie of Kareena sporting an intense expression, the remaining images feature Mickey, Lakshmi, and hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. They were joined by her manager Naina Sawhney as they ate South Indian cuisine. The images also show Kareena’s vanity’s printed white walls. Wooden floors, muted blue doors, and a huge white vanity mirror are all features of her van.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote in the caption, “What happens in the vanity van… stays in the vanity van and our hips.” In reply, Rhea Kapoor commented, “Scam van.” While Shibani Dandekar Akhtar called them ‘stunning’, Mickey Contractor added, “Have to be very careful while eating in your van henceforth.”

True to her gourmet roots, Kareena frequently posts photos of her meals on social media. She frequently interacts with her family and friends over meals. She was joined by her sister Karisma Kapoor last week. When she accepted an invitation to Rujuta Diwekar, a well-known nutritionist, for lunch.

They all consumed a typical Maharashtrian supper. A close-up photo of a thali (plate) with traditional Maharashtrian food was also shared by Karisma. The thali included dishes like jhunka, a type of porridge, bhakri, a flatbread typically made of jowar or bajra. As well as ambadi bhaji, a type of vegetable stew. Also kothimbir vadi, a savory snack made of besan and nuts, solkadhi,

Kareena most recently appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will next be featured in Sujoy Ghosh’s film. Alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It will be the Hindi version of The Devotion of Suspect X for Netflix, and it will be her debut OTT project.