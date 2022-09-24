Kareena Kapoor Khan posts UNSEEN BIRTHDAY PIC with Amrita Arora
A few days ago, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 42. Her...
Quite active on Instagram, Karisma just shared some gorgeous images from Bebo’s birthday party. Now that she and Kareena have arrived at Rujuta Diwekar’s home for lunch, Karisma has once more offered fans an insight into her day.
At Rujuta Diwekar’s home, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor ate a straightforward cooked Maharashtrian lunch and exchanged images of their adventure. Karisma published a collection of images on Instagram. Kareena, Karisma, and Rujuta are pictured posing on the balcony in the first image. Kareena and Rujuta posed behind Karisma as she sat on a wooden swing. Both Karisma and Kareena wore all-white and kept their looks understated. The delicious supper, which featured Maharashtrian specialties like zunka bhakar, ambadi bhaji, kothimbir vadi, solkadhi, and more, is depicted in the following photo. Karisma shared the images with the hashtag “Maharashtrian meal day #yumyum झुनका भाकरी अंबाडी भजी कोथिंबीर वडी सोलकढी भोपळ्याचे भरीत @rujuta.diwekar @kareenakapoorkhan.” Look out her post down below.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Rujuta the best, love you, was Kareena’s caption when she shared the article on her Instagram story. Another post-meal image she uploaded showed Kareena, Karisma, and Rujuta seated side by side in the living room. The caption for the image was “Food Coma.” Karisma additionally uploaded a photo of them eating lunch.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor will work together on a brand-new women-focused initiative. She will also make her digital acting debut in Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat’s co-starring role in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena has also begun the film’s Hansal Mehta preparations. With this production, the actor will also make her producing debut.
Karisma will appear in the Abhinay Deo-produced online series Brown- The First Case in the meantime.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.