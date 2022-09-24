Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan posts UNSEEN BIRTHDAY PIC with Amrita Arora

Articles
Kareena Kapoor Khan posts UNSEEN BIRTHDAY PIC with Amrita Arora

  • A few days ago, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 42.
  • Her birthday party was attended by her close friends and family.
  • It appears from the beautiful photos shared by partygoers from the celebrations at Kareena’s home that everyone had a great time.
Bebo’s birthday party was attended by Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Sanjay Kapoor, who had a blast! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are expecting children, were also spotted entering Kareena’s party.

On social media, images from Kareena’s birthday party had gained a lot of attention. However, fans were eagerly awaiting Kareena to share photos from her birthday celebrations. The actress has now shared a previously unreleased photo from her birthday celebration, which includes her best friends Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. Kareena can be seen giggling in the candid photo as her friends joke with her. She is seen covering her face with her hand as Amrita and Mallika talk next to her while she is doing this.
As we all know, laughter is the best medicine, so Kareena captioned the image, “As we all know, laughter is the best medicine…
There’s nothing better than sharing a warm laugh with your best friends. #Keep laughing#BFFS Forever @amuaroraofficial @mallika bhat In a comment on her post, Amrita Arora wrote, “I love you,” and Zoya Akhtar and Karisma Kapoor added heart emojis. Look at the image below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek into an unnoticed area of her home along with a brief glimpse of the decorations for her birthday yesterday. The actress posted the image on Instagram while praising a home furnishings business.

With Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat as co-stars in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor Khan will make her digital debut. Along with acting, Kareena will make her production debut on Hansal Mehta’s thriller. She has also committed to a project with Rhea Kapoor in addition to this.

