Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen picture of her lavish house

This week, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 42. She celebrated her birthday with a celebrity-studded party at her Bandra, Mumbai, home, and all of her close friends and family were seen showing up. She gave admirers a peek at a hidden area of her opulent home on Friday while thanking a décor business for the balloons for her birthday.

Her home’s outdoor eating space, which appears to be a portion of the rooftop, is shown in the photograph. The area is furnished with hardwood furniture that has white seat covers, and some indoor plants contribute to the room’s elegance. The images also show a massive mirror wall next to colorful balloons. Kareena captioned it, “Thank you, @groomgroomballoon,” with emojis.

Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, director Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, and Malaika Arora all showed up for Kareena’s birthday celebration. The soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photographed as they arrived at the actor’s home for the festivities.

Kareena enjoyed her celebrity-studded birthday party on Wednesday night, but she had already spent the day with her family. At her father Randhir Kapoor’s home, she celebrated her special day. She wore white clothing for the daytime and matched her sister Karisma.

Online users also discovered a photo of her blowing out the candles on her birthday cake beside young Jeh. In addition to them, Saif Ali Khan attended the celebration along with other members of the immediate family.

Kareena will soon be featured in her debut OTT production, following her role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and it will air on Netflix. Along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Kareena will make her OTT debut in the movie. In addition, she has a film produced by Rhea Kapoor, followed by an untitled Rajesh Krishnan-directed feature.