Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen picture of her lavish house

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen picture of her lavish house

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen picture of her lavish house

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen picture of her lavish house

Advertisement
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 42 and whe celebrated her birthday with a celebrity-studded party at her Bandra, Mumbai, home.
  • he gave admirers a peek at a hidden area of her opulent home on Friday while thanking a décor business for the balloons for her birthday.
  • Her home’s outdoor eating space, which appears to be a portion of the rooftop, is shown in the photograph.
Advertisement

This week, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 42. She celebrated her birthday with a celebrity-studded party at her Bandra, Mumbai, home, and all of her close friends and family were seen showing up. She gave admirers a peek at a hidden area of her opulent home on Friday while thanking a décor business for the balloons for her birthday.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a heartfelt birthday post from Sara Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a heartfelt birthday post from Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who turns 42 today, received a wonderful birthday message...

Her home’s outdoor eating space, which appears to be a portion of the rooftop, is shown in the photograph. The area is furnished with hardwood furniture that has white seat covers, and some indoor plants contribute to the room’s elegance. The images also show a massive mirror wall next to colorful balloons. Kareena captioned it, “Thank you, @groomgroomballoon,” with emojis.

Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, director Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, and Malaika Arora all showed up for Kareena’s birthday celebration. The soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photographed as they arrived at the actor’s home for the festivities.

Kareena enjoyed her celebrity-studded birthday party on Wednesday night, but she had already spent the day with her family. At her father Randhir Kapoor’s home, she celebrated her special day. She wore white clothing for the daytime and matched her sister Karisma.

Advertisement

Also Read

Neetu Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday
Neetu Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday

The actress turns 41 today. Bebo remains a popular Bollywood actress after...

Online users also discovered a photo of her blowing out the candles on her birthday cake beside young Jeh. In addition to them, Saif Ali Khan attended the celebration along with other members of the immediate family.

Kareena will soon be featured in her debut OTT production, following her role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and it will air on Netflix. Along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Kareena will make her OTT debut in the movie. In addition, she has a film produced by Rhea Kapoor, followed by an untitled Rajesh Krishnan-directed feature.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spend New Year's Eve together in Dubai
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spend New Year's Eve together in Dubai
Kareena Kapoor Khan look gorgeous in high-slit dress on New Year
Kareena Kapoor Khan look gorgeous in high-slit dress on New Year
King Charles and Camilla are jolly on New Year's Day
King Charles and Camilla are jolly on New Year's Day
Amitabh Bachchan defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his hard work
Amitabh Bachchan defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his hard work
Yasir Hussain said he sent Kabir Hussain's relationship
Yasir Hussain said he sent Kabir Hussain's relationship
Prince Harry's memoir could cause a permanent gap with Prince William
Prince Harry's memoir could cause a permanent gap with Prince William
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story