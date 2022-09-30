Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan is wearing a pink hoodie in his “morning shoot” outfit for SatyaPrem Ki Katha: PIC

Kartik Aaryan is wearing a pink hoodie in his “morning shoot” outfit for SatyaPrem Ki Katha: PIC

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan is wearing a pink hoodie in his “morning shoot” outfit for SatyaPrem Ki Katha: PIC

Kartik Aaryan is wearing a pink hoodie in his “morning shoot” outfit for SatyaPrem Ki Katha; PIC

Advertisement
  • Kartik Aaryan is now one of Bollywood’s most adored performers
  • It wouldn’t be inaccurate to label him one of the most commercially viable.
  • His most recent film, Bhool Bulaiyaa 2, set several records at the box office.
Advertisement

After this, he has a few movies lined up, one of which being SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani. As he was filming for this movie, the actor posted a selfie on social media.

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan shares a sneak peek of his shoot location
Kartik Aaryan shares a sneak peek of his shoot location

Kartik Aaryan is a talented young Bollywood actor. 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama...

Kartik Aaryan posted a photo of himself wearing a pink hoodie on his Instagram stories. He seemed adorable in the pink hoodie as he sat in his automobile. Any of his followers would fall head over heels for him because of his tiny moustache and beard. He captioned this photo “#SatyaPremKiKatha Morning Shoot” after sharing it.
View photo of Kartik Aaryan:

Kartik Aaryan shares a selfie as he gears up for his morning shoot

Kiara Advani plays the major role in SatyaPrem Ki Katha as well. They previously worked together on the television show Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan returns to airport gate on his young fan call to him
Kartik Aaryan returns to airport gate on his young fan call to him

Kartik has gained a lot of popularity among children, according to fans...

The Dhamaka actor will also appear in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the meantime. Additionally, he has Shehzada, an official Hindi version of the South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon. In addition, Kartik has the action film Action with Director Kabir Khan, which is also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons, and Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya F. In the social drama Captain India, in which he will play an air force officer, Kartik will work with Hansal Mehta.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment gets a new tenant after 3 years
Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment gets a new tenant after 3 years
Shahid Kapoor turns artist in Farzi’s first teaser
Shahid Kapoor turns artist in Farzi’s first teaser
David Gold dies at age of 86
David Gold dies at age of 86
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story