Kartik Aaryan shares a sneak peek of his shoot location
Kartik Aaryan is a talented young Bollywood actor. 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama...
After this, he has a few movies lined up, one of which being SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani. As he was filming for this movie, the actor posted a selfie on social media.
Kartik Aaryan posted a photo of himself wearing a pink hoodie on his Instagram stories. He seemed adorable in the pink hoodie as he sat in his automobile. Any of his followers would fall head over heels for him because of his tiny moustache and beard. He captioned this photo “#SatyaPremKiKatha Morning Shoot” after sharing it.
View photo of Kartik Aaryan:
Kiara Advani plays the major role in SatyaPrem Ki Katha as well. They previously worked together on the television show Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
The Dhamaka actor will also appear in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the meantime. Additionally, he has Shehzada, an official Hindi version of the South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon. In addition, Kartik has the action film Action with Director Kabir Khan, which is also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons, and Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya F. In the social drama Captain India, in which he will play an air force officer, Kartik will work with Hansal Mehta.
