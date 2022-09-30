Kartik Aaryan is now one of Bollywood’s most adored performers

It wouldn’t be inaccurate to label him one of the most commercially viable.

His most recent film, Bhool Bulaiyaa 2, set several records at the box office.

Advertisement

After this, he has a few movies lined up, one of which being SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani. As he was filming for this movie, the actor posted a selfie on social media.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan shares a sneak peek of his shoot location Kartik Aaryan is a talented young Bollywood actor. 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama...

Kartik Aaryan posted a photo of himself wearing a pink hoodie on his Instagram stories. He seemed adorable in the pink hoodie as he sat in his automobile. Any of his followers would fall head over heels for him because of his tiny moustache and beard. He captioned this photo “#SatyaPremKiKatha Morning Shoot” after sharing it.

View photo of Kartik Aaryan:

Kiara Advani plays the major role in SatyaPrem Ki Katha as well. They previously worked together on the television show Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Advertisement

Also Read Kartik Aaryan returns to airport gate on his young fan call to him Kartik has gained a lot of popularity among children, according to fans...

The Dhamaka actor will also appear in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the meantime. Additionally, he has Shehzada, an official Hindi version of the South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon. In addition, Kartik has the action film Action with Director Kabir Khan, which is also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons, and Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya F. In the social drama Captain India, in which he will play an air force officer, Kartik will work with Hansal Mehta.