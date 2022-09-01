Advertisement
Edition: English
Kartik Aaryan says, 'I've Been Single For The Past 1 Year'

Kartik Aaryan says, ‘I’ve Been Single For The Past 1 Year’

Articles
Kartik Aaryan says, ‘I’ve Been Single For The Past 1 Year’

Kartik Aaryan says, ‘I’ve Been Single For The Past 1 Year’

  • Kartik Aaryan is an Indian actor.
  • Kartik opened up about his relationship status in public.
  • The actor said that he has been single for the past one year.
Kartik Aaryan is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films. After pursuing a degree in engineering, he made his acting debut in 2011.

Recently, Kartik revealed his relationship status in the open. The actor claimed to have been single for a year. Kartik made his statement when Karan Johar, in season seven of his talk show Koffee With Karan, revealed that he was dating Sara Ali Khan. During the production of Imtiaz Ali’s movie Love Aaj Kal 2, Kartik and Sara Ali Khan were dating. However, for reasons best known to them, they split up just before the movie’s release.

He said, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa. (I have been single for the past 1.25 years, I don’t know anything else).” When asked that “1.25 years” was a specific timeline, the actor blushed and changed his statement to, “I have been single for the past 1 year. I am not reducing the time period slowly… it just was not precise.”

