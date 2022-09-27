The actress Katrina Kaif recently paid a visit to Mountain View School in Madurai, the alma mater of Suzanne Turquotte

There she spent time with the pupils by dancing to a Vijay song called Arabic Kuthu.

Videos of the priceless moment Katrina had with the school’s pupils were posted online by several of her followers. The actress went without makeup and donned a green floral kurti with a matching pair of plazzo leggings.

Advertisement

Videos also revealed that Kaif was with her sister Isabelle Kaif and a fitness expert named Yasmin Karachiwala.

Also Read Katrina Kaif dances with students and teachers at mom’s school Actress Katrina Kaif visited Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and...

Watch video:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KATRINA KAIF FANS (@thekatrinakaiffans) Advertisement

Also Read Katrina Kaif makes for the ultimate glam queen in new video One of the most adored Bollywood actresses is Katrina Kaif. She debuted...

In terms of her professional life, the actress most known for her role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will next be seen in the movie Phone Bhoot, starring with the actors Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The premiere of the film is scheduled for the 4th of November in 2022. The three of them also made an appearance on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan.

In addition, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati will soon be celebrating Christmas together. Merry Christmas! According to reports, the actress is also attached to the next films Tiger 3 and Farhan Aktar’s Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will co-star alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.