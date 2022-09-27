Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katrina Kaif visits her mother’s school in Madurai and dances on “Arabic Kuthu”

Katrina Kaif visits her mother’s school in Madurai and dances on “Arabic Kuthu”

Articles
Advertisement
Katrina Kaif visits her mother’s school in Madurai and dances on “Arabic Kuthu”

Katrina Kaif visits her mother’s school in Madurai and dances on “Arabic Kuthu”

Advertisement
  • The actress Katrina Kaif recently paid a visit to Mountain View School in Madurai, the alma mater of Suzanne Turquotte
  • There she spent time with the pupils by dancing to a Vijay song called Arabic Kuthu.

Videos of the priceless moment Katrina had with the school’s pupils were posted online by several of her followers. The actress went without makeup and donned a green floral kurti with a matching pair of plazzo leggings.

Advertisement

Videos also revealed that Kaif was with her sister Isabelle Kaif and a fitness expert named Yasmin Karachiwala.

Also Read

Katrina Kaif dances with students and teachers at mom’s school
Katrina Kaif dances with students and teachers at mom’s school

Actress Katrina Kaif visited Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and...

Watch video:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by KATRINA KAIF FANS (@thekatrinakaiffans)

Advertisement

Also Read

Katrina Kaif makes for the ultimate glam queen in new video
Katrina Kaif makes for the ultimate glam queen in new video

One of the most adored Bollywood actresses is Katrina Kaif. She debuted...

In terms of her professional life, the actress most known for her role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will next be seen in the movie Phone Bhoot, starring with the actors Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The premiere of the film is scheduled for the 4th of November in 2022. The three of them also made an appearance on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan.

In addition, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati will soon be celebrating Christmas together. Merry Christmas! According to reports, the actress is also attached to the next films Tiger 3 and Farhan Aktar’s Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will co-star alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story