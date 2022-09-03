Kiccha Sudeep celebrates 49th birthday with Siva Rajkumar

Kiccha Sudeep: August 6, debut of Bigg Boss OTT in Kannada
The first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada is all set to...
Kiccha Sudeep is an Indian actor, director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter, and singer, who primarily works in Kannada language films.
Kiccha celebrated his 49th birthday on September 2nd. Siva Rajkumar and his wife Geetha Siva Rajkumar paid a visit to his home to observe the important day. Priya Sudeep, the better half of Kiccha, also attended the event.
Even the birthday boy’s cake was cut. They are all seen in a group photo that has been posted online. While the Vikrant Rona actor sports a stylish ensemble of blue jeans and a black sweater. His appeal was enhanced by his stylish shades.
