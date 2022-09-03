Kiccha Sudeep celebrates 49th birthday with Siva Rajkumar

Kiccha Sudeep turned 49 on 2nd September.

Kiccha is an Indian actor.

Kiccha turned 49 on 2nd September. Siva Rajkumar visited him at his residence along with his wife.

Kiccha Sudeep is an Indian actor, director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter, and singer, who primarily works in Kannada language films.

Kiccha celebrated his 49th birthday on September 2nd. Siva Rajkumar and his wife Geetha Siva Rajkumar paid a visit to his home to observe the important day. Priya Sudeep, the better half of Kiccha, also attended the event.

Even the birthday boy’s cake was cut. They are all seen in a group photo that has been posted online. While the Vikrant Rona actor sports a stylish ensemble of blue jeans and a black sweater. His appeal was enhanced by his stylish shades.

