Kunal Khemu writes the sweetest birthday message for his daughter Inaaya, who turns five

  • On the occasion of his daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu’s birthday, Kunal Khemu wrote a sweet message for her on social media.
  • On his Instagram, Kunal posted a photo of himself and Inaaya together, in which the two could be seen having a cute moment.
  • While she is seen giving father Khemu a big smile in the photo, the actor is gazing affectionately at her.
In a birthday message to his inni boo, The Lootcase actor wrote: “Happy birthday my inni boo 5years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back.”

In a comment on the article, Saba Pataudi wrote: “Happy 5th Birthday to Our Baby Girl! Yours Saba and unquestionably Mine, Jaan.

On Kunal’s tweet, actors Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma also used heart-shaped emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a touching tribute to newborn Inaaya at the same time.

The birthday girl’s mother, Soha Ali Khan, shared a photo of her dressing up for her fifth birthday. According to reports, Inaaya appeared to be quite adorable, and the décor looked fantastic as well.

