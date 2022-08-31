Laal Singh Chaddha author Atul Kulkarni celebrates “destruction”

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has failed to impress at the box office.

Screenwriter Atul Kulkarni posted a cryptic tweet about people celebrating ‘destruction

Many interpreted it as a comment on calls for boycott of the film.

Advertisement

The latest movie from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, bombed at the box office. The ambitious movie, which is said to have cost 180 crore to make, has only made 127 crore in the 20 days since it came out. When you add in the mixed reviews, it’s clear that the movie hasn’t done very well at all. Atul Kulkarni, the film’s screenwriter, recently posted a cryptic tweet about people celebrating “destruction.” Many Twitter users took this to be a comment on the calls to boycott the movie.

Atul tweeted, “When destruction is celebrated as if it were a spectacle, the harsh truths are reduced to debris.”

Atul’s post in response one wrote, “I can understand why Atul has limited the comments to his tweets. It is a dark world out there that celebrates another person’s failure. Rational thinking is lost and its time to introspects. Really unfortunate!” Another urged him to not lose heart and tweeted, “This phase will too pass… take it in your stride.”

Also Read Laal Singh Chaddha grosses Rs. 4.65 crore in second weekend Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' registers a dull weekend at the box...