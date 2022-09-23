Madhur Bhandarkar denied rumor of working with Kangana Ranaut

Indu Sarkar, Madhur Bhandarkar’s final movie, was released in the second half of that year.

There have been rumors that he will likely work with Kangana Ranaut again on an unnamed project before he reveals the release date.

He denied, “Right now nothing as such is happening.”

Advertisement

After nearly five years, Madhur Bhandarkar’s debut film is titled Babli Bouncer. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the lead in the romantic comedy movie, which is thought to be the actor’s best work to date. Indu Sarkar, Madhur Bhandarkar’s final movie, was released in the second half of that year. What prevented him from seeing movies for so long? “I make all kinds of films,” he declared.

Also Read Madhur Bhandarkar thinks people are scared of him Madhur Bhandarkar, a renowned director, describes how people avoid him wherever he...

“After 2017 I was working on a total of 3 subjects, including Babli Bouncer. It took 3 years to write– a women-centric hard-hitting film, a larger-than-life cop action drama and Babli Bouncer. Usually, people jump from one film to another, but I wanted to invest my time in writing. When things got finalised for Babli Bouncers, we were thinking about the cast. In between, corona came to India. Two years have gone into it. We were just sitting idle. I also did India Lockdown which will be released soon,” he explained the journey.

While a lot has been said about Bollywood’s box office lull right now, Madhur Bhandarkar believes it’s just a phase. He puts his faith in cinema like many. With his experience, he added, “If the film industry suffers, we will suffer. This year only films like RRR, Pushpa, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and The Kashmir Files have done wonders at the box office. They were superhit. So this is wrong that films are not working. The magic of cinema will never go.” But the question remains, why certain films are still failing at the box office despite their magnum-opus feel? He thinks the content has changed. “The audience is now watching so many types of content on OTT platforms. The standard has become higher. But my gut feeling is that they will go parallel together.”

Also Read Bhandarkar: ‘Kareena’s clothes in Heroine movie cost more than all of Chandni Bar’ Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian actress and model. She was born...

Advertisement

In addition to Babli Bouncer, Madhur Bhandarkar also has India Lockdown, which tells the gritty, unvarnished tale of Indians during the country’s initial lockdown because of COVID-19 in 2020. There have been rumors that he will likely work with Kangana Ranaut again on an unnamed project before he reveals the release date. He denied, “Right now nothing as such is happening. Kangana is a very talented actress. We meet and talk. My concentration is only on Babli Bouncer. Followed by India lockdown.”