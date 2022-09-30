Mahesh Bhatt heaped praises for Shah Rukh Khan in an interview

Shah Rukh Khan has been lauded by director Mahesh Bhatt, who called him a “unique character” and said that he will always be grateful to him.

Shah Rukh Khan was also described as a “really huge man” by Mahesh in a recent interview.

Mahesh added that he is “the only one who has made two flops” with Shah Rukh while laughing.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan has been lauded by director Mahesh Bhatt, who called him a “unique character” and said that he will always be grateful to him. Shah Rukh Khan was also described as a “really huge man” by Mahesh in a recent interview. With the remark “you don’t make people like him.” Mahesh added that he is “the only one who has made two flops” with Shah Rukh while laughing.

Shah Rukh starred in Mahesh’s love musical Chaahat (1996). Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Pooja Bhatt, and Ramya Krishnan are also included in the movie. He also starred in the action comedy Duplicate (1998), directed by Mahesh. Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre are also featured.

Also Read Mahesh Bhatt says Brahmastra is ‘quantum leap’ Mahesh Bhatt praised Ayan Mukerji and his movie Brahmastra in an exclusive...

In an interview, Mahesh said, “I am the only one who has made two flops with Shah Rukh Khan. Though he was coming into his own and I love Shah Rukh, amazing guy. But in spite of my dismissal performance, he treated me always like a king and it takes a king to treat another person like a king. An unusual guy I’ll always be grateful to him.”

He also called Shah Rukh ‘outstanding’ and added, “You don’t make people like that. He’s an amazing guy. The actor in him is obviously the vehicle on which the persona stands but I’ve listened to his heartbeat. There’s a very big man in it, a very generous, courageous, great human being.”

Advertisement

Sadak 2 (2020), an action thriller made by Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Bhatt under the company Vishesh Films, was Mahesh’s most recent film to be directed. Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jisshu Sengupta, Gulshan Grover, Makrand Deshpande, and Priyanka Bose feature in this Sadak sequel from 1991. Mahesh returns to directing after 20 years with the movie, which features a special appearance by Pooja Bhatt.

Also Read Alia Bhatt wishes her ‘pops’ Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday Today is the birthday of Mahesh Bhatt (September 20). In the movie...

Shah Rukh is currently preparing for the release of Pathan. Shah Rukh plays the protagonist character in the Siddharth Anand-produced movie, which is supported by Yash Raj Films. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are also featured in the movie, which will be released on January 25, 2023.

Additionally, Shah Rukh and Atlee have a son named Jawan. On June 2, 2023, the movie will be released in theaters. Shah Rukh will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in addition to these movies. Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh are both in the movie, which will be released on December 22, 2023.