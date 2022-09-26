Advertisement
  • Since it was initially revealed, Brahmastra has been the topic of conversation. And since the movie has been out, fans are really enthusiastic about it.
  • The Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor movie has not only broken box office records but also won over audiences worldwide.
  • The audience adored the movie in every way, but along with the affection came some criticism, which Ayan Mukerji handled graciously.
The filmmaker recently stated that he intends to deliver greater dialogue in the second half of the movie in an interview with Sony Music India.

This statement was made by Ayan Mukerji in reference to the three-year interval between the first and second instalments of his intended trilogy. He continued by saying that because of the size of our nation, he believes it will take six months for everyone to watch Brahmastra. However, the Wake Up Sid director admitted that it would have been incredible if Brahmastra 2 had been released the following year. He made the comment that it would have been perfect for him and that he would have liked it. Added Ayan, “But making Brahmastra 1 in India; it is a fully ‘Made In India’ product, it was very challenging. So now to make Part 2 even happen in 2-3 years is also a very very big challenge. Making it at the same quality with better dialogues (laughs) and more juicy storytelling, it is a very very big challenge.”
In addition, he earlier stated during a press conference that he and dialogue writer Hussain Dalal, who also co-authored the script for his most recent movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, wrote these kinds of lines for Brahmastra because the leads Shiva and Isha are “current contemporary characters.” While Alia plays his girlfriend Isha, Ranbir Kapoor portrays Shiva, a DJ.

Ayan replied, “Brahmastra is a big-budget movie. When we started to create Brahmastra, we were not creating just part 1. It was an investment that we were making in trilogy and in part 2 and part 3. So, a lot of our cost that we invested in part 1 is also invested in setting up the foundation, the writing, building assets, concept work on Part 2 and Part 3. And then there was idea which was always in my mind but which really came to life while making Brahmastra was the idea of Astra, Vanarastra.”

