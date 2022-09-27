Malaika Arora and Farah Khan reveal crush on Chunky Panday

As actor Chunky Panday celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday, a number of celebs posted birthday wishes on social media.

As actor Chunky Panday celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday, a number of celebs posted birthday wishes on social media. Some even admitted that when they were younger, they had a crush on the actor. Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan claimed they even made plans to wed Chunky. Malaika Arora also shared a throwback picture of Chunky and revealed him to be her first crush. Describing herself as gold and Chunky as old, she wrote, “Happy birthday my first crush @chunkypanday.”

Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday are two of Chunky’s daughters from his marriage to Bhavana Pandey. Farah mentioned her affection on Ananya’s father in the comments after she posted some images of him to wish him a happy birthday. The filmmaker wrote, “I could have been your mommy.”

Farah Khan also took to her Instagram Stories to talk about her crush. She shared a picture in which she posed with Chunky, Bhavana, and her three children with Sirish Kunder. She captioned it, “Pati, patni (Husband, wife) and @bhavanapandey. Happy birthday @chunkypanday…This could have been our future.”

Along with expressing her unrequited affections for Chunky, Ekta Kapoor also shared a photo of the two of them from their earlier years on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “When years ago I blushed at @chunkypanday, if he had responded, I’d be a Bollywood wife today. Happieeeee bdayyyyyy.” This was in reference to the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives on which Bhavana appears as one of the lead stars.

On Saturday, Chunky Panday hosted a star-studded party to commemorate his milestone birthday. The party was attended by a number of celebrities, including Salman Khan and his family, Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, lover Arslan Goni, and Seema Sajdeh.