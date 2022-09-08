Malavika Mohanan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink floral saree

In the South, Malavika Mohanan is the most well-known actress. The actress is renowned for her acting abilities as well as for her stylish and glam sense when it comes to clothing choices. She is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks. Malavika has once again dazzled everyone and lit up the internet with her most recent photos.

Sarees are the most popular ethnic wear item. The six exquisitely simple yarns are captivating. Sarees, which can range from heavy and intricate lehenga sarees to light chiffons and breezy linens, are certainly beloved pieces in our ethnic wardrobe. Malavika Mohanan, who looks lovely in a pink saree with floral print from Anita Dongre, is giving us big saree goals. She looked stunning wearing big jhumkas with her dress. She looked stunning in her grey slip blouse and saree. The airy, cosier, yet stylish attire is perfect for small events. Malavika is known for pulling off any look, from fantasy dresses to co-ord ensembles, but this time she shocked us by choosing the desi route.

Malavika most recently appeared with Dhanush in the Tamil film Maaran. In addition, she and Siddhant Chaturvedi are working on the Hindi movie Yudhra. Malavika Mohanan has been cast as Maruthi’s female lead in Prabhas’ upcoming film.