Vasan Bala is set to return with Monica, O My Darling, following the success of 2018’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and a recent short in the Netflix anthology Ray.

The first trailer for the film, which has Netflix India’s support, has generated a lot of buzz, and audiences can’t wait to see the finished product.

The film’s first trailer featured a throwback feel and featured Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. A preview of a song from the film, featuring Rajkummar and Huma, was released today at the Tudum Global Fan Event, and we guarantee it will have you busting a move.

The neo-noir Monica, O My Darling is a tribute to films about plots that go perfectly wrong, focusing on the lives of the plotters. Join your favourite actors on a roller coaster of dark and devilish twists in this crime drama where survival is the key, complete with lust, blackmail, betrayal, blood, and some robots crushing human skulls. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the retro era on the dance floor, with Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao bringing it to life.

Watch the preview:

Team Monica, O My Darling said,