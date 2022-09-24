Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mouni Roy “manifests” to return as Junoon in parts two and three of Brahmastra.

Mouni Roy “manifests” to return as Junoon in parts two and three of Brahmastra.

Articles
Advertisement
Mouni Roy “manifests” to return as Junoon in parts two and three of Brahmastra.

Mouni Roy “manifests” to return as Junoon in parts two and three of Brahmastra

Advertisement
  • As a result of the enormous success of his most recent Bollywood film, Brahmastra, Mouni Roy is currently enjoying herself.
  • Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure trilogy’s opening chapter, which opened in theatres on Friday, September 9, was released.
  • Ranbir Kapoor plays the title character in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.
Advertisement

The female lead in the movie was played by Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Mouni Roy played the primary adversary, Junoon. The gifted actress is receiving high praise for her portrayal of a nasty character in the movie.

Also Read

Much-anticipated song “Rasiya” from “Brahmastra” will be released on September 24
Much-anticipated song “Rasiya” from “Brahmastra” will be released on September 24

Fans of Brahmastra series are in for a treat because the highly...

Mouni Roy finally revealed in a recent interview with India Today that she would be repeating her role as Junoon in Brahmastra parts 2 and 3. The actress admitted that she is unaware of it at this time. “I really do. I’m making it happen. But I’ll be honest—I’m not sure. I’m not sure, truly, hands on my heart. Request that Ayan bring me back, the actress said. Fans of Mouni Roy and those who adored Junoon, meanwhile, are excited to see more of her character in the upcoming Brahmastra episodes.
In relation to Brahmastra, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji created a brand-new cinematic universe called “Astraverse” with his passion project that is based on Indian mythology. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva is shown as “Agneya Astra” in human form. His love interest Isha made an appearance with Alia Bhatt.

Also Read

Brahmastra sets a new benchmark
Brahmastra sets a new benchmark

The box office performance of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and...

As physicist Mohan Bhargav, Shah Rukh Khan makes an exciting cameo appearance in the movie. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and other A-list actors play crucial parts in Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan’s character would play the main part in a spin-off to Brahmastra, according to director Ayan Mukerji. In December 2025, the franchise’s second film, Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, is expected to be released in theatres.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kanye West: When Olivia Munn pulled 'Kanye stunt' on Taylor Swift
Kanye West: When Olivia Munn pulled 'Kanye stunt' on Taylor Swift
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story