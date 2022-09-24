Mouni Roy “manifests” to return as Junoon in parts two and three of Brahmastra

As a result of the enormous success of his most recent Bollywood film, Brahmastra, Mouni Roy is currently enjoying herself.

Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure trilogy’s opening chapter, which opened in theatres on Friday, September 9, was released.

Ranbir Kapoor plays the title character in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

The female lead in the movie was played by Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Mouni Roy played the primary adversary, Junoon. The gifted actress is receiving high praise for her portrayal of a nasty character in the movie.

Mouni Roy finally revealed in a recent interview with India Today that she would be repeating her role as Junoon in Brahmastra parts 2 and 3. The actress admitted that she is unaware of it at this time. “I really do. I’m making it happen. But I’ll be honest—I’m not sure. I’m not sure, truly, hands on my heart. Request that Ayan bring me back, the actress said. Fans of Mouni Roy and those who adored Junoon, meanwhile, are excited to see more of her character in the upcoming Brahmastra episodes.

In relation to Brahmastra, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji created a brand-new cinematic universe called “Astraverse” with his passion project that is based on Indian mythology. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva is shown as “Agneya Astra” in human form. His love interest Isha made an appearance with Alia Bhatt.

As physicist Mohan Bhargav, Shah Rukh Khan makes an exciting cameo appearance in the movie. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and other A-list actors play crucial parts in Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan’s character would play the main part in a spin-off to Brahmastra, according to director Ayan Mukerji. In December 2025, the franchise’s second film, Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, is expected to be released in theatres.