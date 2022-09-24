Fans of Brahmastra series are in for a treat because the highly anticipated song from the movie Rasiya will be released today, September 24.

Diector Ayan Mukerji stated before Brahmastra’s release that all of the movie’s songs would be made available by Dussehra.

Deva Deva and Keyseria, two songs that were previously removed from album, were very well received by the listeners.

The Rasiya song’s release date was announced by Ayan via Instagram. He stated: “RASIYA…Releasing Tomorrow. Rasiya was composed by Pritam Dada as the Love Theme for Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra! If you’ve watched the movie (which I hope everyone has), then you’ve already heard the main melody of Rasiya-which has been used in different forms through the movie.”

The eagerly anticipated track was also apologised for by director Brahmastra to the fans. He revealed that they have produced several Rasiyas to make up for the wait.

Ayan also disclosed their intention to make the entire album available. He explained that the album couldn’t be released because they had to finish the movie first. On October 5, the full Brahmastra music album will now be released.

On September 9th, the movie opened in theatres. According to reports, it stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.