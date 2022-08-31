Munawar Faruqui remembers shaking when Sushant Singh Rajput died

Munawar Faruqui is an Indian stand-up comedian and rapper.

Munawar remembers shaking when Sushant Singh Rajput died.

He said he has had suicidal thoughts in the past but was able to push them away.

Munawar Faruqui is an Indian stand-up comedian and rapper. In 2022 he appeared as a contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality television show Lock Upp Season 1.

Munawar Faruqui recently said that he has had suicidal thoughts in the past. He also talked about how he was able to push these thoughts away when he was feeling weak. He also said that he felt bad when he heard that actor Sushant Singh Rajput had died, allegedly by suicide and that he feels the same way whenever he hears bad news about anyone.

The stand-up comedian said, “This body has been given by God. In Islam, many things are ‘haram’ (sin) because they harm your body, like tattoos, ciggarette. Ending that body’s existence is considered the biggest sin. And I really feel that about my mother, why did she do this? Such a smart woman, why did she do this knowing it’s a sin? It is said that weak people do this, but last 3-4 years I realised that only very strong people can do this.”

He added, “When I heard about Sushant Singh Rajput… 2-3 din tak haath kaanp rahe the (my hands were shaking for two-three days). Even today when I hear news like that, or end up joking about it myself, after a minute I just go back there. And I realise what it takes. When these thoughts started coming into my head, the first thing that stopped me was that God doesn’t allow it, and the second is you start seeing faces. When they hear the news what will be their first reaction? Ruk jaa, mat kar (stop, don’t do this).”

