Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Navya Naveli Nanda starts her podcast with mother & grandmother

Navya Naveli Nanda starts her podcast with mother & grandmother

Articles
Advertisement
Navya Naveli Nanda starts her podcast with mother & grandmother

Navya Naveli Nanda starts her podcast with mother & grandmother

Advertisement
  • The debut episode of Navya Naveli Nanda’s new podcast, What the Hell Navya, was released on Saturday
  • Navya and Shweta stated that everyone in the family took Jaya’s views “extremely seriously.”
  • Navya, an entrepreneur, had earlier this month announced the launch of her podcast.
Advertisement

The debut episode of Navya Naveli Nanda new podcast, What the Hell Navya, which was released on Saturday, features some interesting exchanges between Navya, her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, a writer and businesswoman. As well as her grandmother, veteran performer Jaya Bachchan. In the 31-minute podcast, the three introduced themselves one by one. Navya and Shweta stated that everyone in the family took Jaya’s views “extremely seriously.” Navya, an entrepreneur, had earlier this month announced the launch of her podcast.

Also Read

Navya Naveli Nanda shares teaser of her advertisement debut on Insta
Navya Naveli Nanda shares teaser of her advertisement debut on Insta

Navya Naveli Nanda has appeared in her first television commercial for a...

The first episode of Navya’s podcast was shared with a note that read, “Welcome to the Bachchan Family! We know them, follow them, respect them, and love them. In this episode, we meet the women of this iconic family – Navya, an entrepreneur, Shweta, a writer, and Jaya, an actor-politician. And guess what, they are a lot like us – a little quirky, a little perky, a bit sweet, and a lot savage. Listen to them tell us a bit about each other, and what we should look forward to on the show. Enjoy!”

While introducing Jaya Bachchan on the podcast, Shweta said, “Everyone knows you. You stand for what is right, always. You stand for what you believe in. And what you believe in, you 100 percent back. You are a very strong woman with a very strong identity, which is difficult considering you are married to my father, who is also a very larger-than-life person. You still hold your own. You have your own identity, own opinions, your own convictions… You are very exacting of everybody in your life, especially your children… You don’t take any nonsense… For someone who is a very tiny thing, you pack a lot of punch, mother.” Navya chimed in and said, “If you (Jaya) could, you would bash a lot of people up in this world.” Shweta laughed and added, “Only verbally.”

Also Read

Navya Naveli Nanda posts her Sunday photo dump from Japan
Navya Naveli Nanda posts her Sunday photo dump from Japan

Navya Naveli Nanda is vacationing in Japan. She posted Instagram photos and...

Navya added that when she needs to update someone on anything in her life, Jaya is the first or second person she phones. She went on to say about Jaya, “You are like the glue of the family. Everyone takes your opinion very seriously…” Shweta Bachchan added, “For me and my brother (Abhishek Bachchan), your (Jaya’s) approval is very important.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by @ivmpodcasts 

Starting on Saturday, September 24, a new edition of the podcast What the Hell Navya will be released on IVM Podcasts and other audio streaming services. IVM Podcasts produced the show, with assistance from Bumble India.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
James Bond producers meets with Aaron Taylor-Johnson
James Bond producers meets with Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Brad Pitt wants to ‘Spend All His Time’ with Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt wants to ‘Spend All His Time’ with Ines de Ramon
Babil Khan posts a flashback photo of dad Irrfan before his birthday
Babil Khan posts a flashback photo of dad Irrfan before his birthday
Prince Harry's story is
Prince Harry's story is "lacking critical aspects," Reports
The
The "Evil Dead Rise" poster shows a mother's love in a terrifying way
Imran Ashraf defies Shaniera Akram with the words
Imran Ashraf defies Shaniera Akram with the words "My apology will Be to the law"
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story