Navya Naveli Nanda starts her podcast with mother & grandmother

The debut episode of Navya Naveli Nanda new podcast, What the Hell Navya, which was released on Saturday, features some interesting exchanges between Navya, her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, a writer and businesswoman. As well as her grandmother, veteran performer Jaya Bachchan. In the 31-minute podcast, the three introduced themselves one by one. Navya and Shweta stated that everyone in the family took Jaya’s views “extremely seriously.” Navya, an entrepreneur, had earlier this month announced the launch of her podcast.

The first episode of Navya’s podcast was shared with a note that read, “Welcome to the Bachchan Family! We know them, follow them, respect them, and love them. In this episode, we meet the women of this iconic family – Navya, an entrepreneur, Shweta, a writer, and Jaya, an actor-politician. And guess what, they are a lot like us – a little quirky, a little perky, a bit sweet, and a lot savage. Listen to them tell us a bit about each other, and what we should look forward to on the show. Enjoy!”

While introducing Jaya Bachchan on the podcast, Shweta said, “Everyone knows you. You stand for what is right, always. You stand for what you believe in. And what you believe in, you 100 percent back. You are a very strong woman with a very strong identity, which is difficult considering you are married to my father, who is also a very larger-than-life person. You still hold your own. You have your own identity, own opinions, your own convictions… You are very exacting of everybody in your life, especially your children… You don’t take any nonsense… For someone who is a very tiny thing, you pack a lot of punch, mother.” Navya chimed in and said, “If you (Jaya) could, you would bash a lot of people up in this world.” Shweta laughed and added, “Only verbally.”

Navya added that when she needs to update someone on anything in her life, Jaya is the first or second person she phones. She went on to say about Jaya, “You are like the glue of the family. Everyone takes your opinion very seriously…” Shweta Bachchan added, “For me and my brother (Abhishek Bachchan), your (Jaya’s) approval is very important.”

Starting on Saturday, September 24, a new edition of the podcast What the Hell Navya will be released on IVM Podcasts and other audio streaming services. IVM Podcasts produced the show, with assistance from Bumble India.