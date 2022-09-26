Pankaj Tripathi says he is concerned about content in Hindi cinema

Pankaj Tripathi has voiced worries about the material currently being produced in the Hindi cinema business.

Pankaj Tripathi has voiced worries about the material currently being produced in the Hindi cinema business. The actor, who has been in the entertainment business for more than 20 years. Suggested that Bollywood films give their writers more credit.

Pankaj made the remarks as he considered the reasons why the majority of newly released Hindi films aren’t doing well at the box office. The actor claimed that, although he is unsure of the causes, the material in Hindi mainstream cinema worries him.

He said, “I don’t have a strong assumption, but I can give vague reasons with my analysis. If I talk about myself over the last 15 years, my taste in cinema is very distinct. I see some Malayalam films and some Bengali films, but I only see a few in mainstream Hindi cinema. Maybe the audience changed after the pandemic because they watched a lot of OTT. There are stories from all over the world on these platforms, and the audience may be improved their taste and thought ‘what are you presenting to us?'”

He added, “Earlier, the options were also very few. One film would release and get all the screens, so the audience will only go there. Now it’s not possible. People talk about the South but I was recently reading a report that there also only these 3-4 popular films have worked. I don’t remember correctly but there were 100 films made and only 3-4 worked. But Hindi mein jis kism ka kai baar mainstream cinema mein kaam hota hai, content pe, writing pe, mujhe hamesha chinta hoti hai (But the kind of work that is done in mainstream Hindi cinema in terms of content and writing, it always worries me).”

Pankaj also revealed that an aspiring writer recently questioned him about the kind of compensation he ought to demand for his job. The actor responded by advising the writer to urge the producer to provide at least 1 or 2 percent of the overall budget to writing. He referred to the authors as the “soul of the movie,” and he insisted that they be treated properly

For the third season of the well-liked Prime Video series Mirzapur, Pankaj is now filming in Lucknow. His most recent appearances were in Criminal Justice, a season 2 Disney+ Hotstar web series, and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. He is working on a number of projects, including OMG 2.