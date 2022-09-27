Advertisement
Parineeti Chopra deny similarities in Code Name Tiranga and Raazi

Articles
  • Actress Parineeti Chopra has refuted claims that her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi share any resemblance.
  • For the first time, Parineeti co-stars in a movie with Harrdy Sandhu as an agent.
  • Following the publication of the movie’s teaser, some people were reminded of Alia Bhatt, who played a spy in Raazi.
Actress Parineeti Chopra has refuted claims that her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi share any resemblance. For the first time, Parineeti co-stars in a movie with Harrdy Sandhu as an agent. Following the publication of the movie’s teaser, some people were reminded of Alia Bhatt, who played a spy in Raazi.

Action film Code Name Tiranga is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Parineeti, who is on a mission for her nation, is the center of the story. Comparisons between Parineeti and Alia are strengthened by the fact that she is seen carrying firearms.

Parineeti clarified the same parallel during a media appearance. She said, “I hope not. There is no similarity because there are two different films. The set-up and the story of Raazi was different, and our story is very different altogether. I am an agent since the beginning and my mission is different as well. I think that not only me but the makers, we have an actor from the same film, I think we are all aware there is no similarity with any film. I feel it is a complete original film.”

Someone intervened at this moment and pointed out how similar the two movies’ love stories were. Alia Bhatt eventually falls for Vicky Kaushal’s character in the movie Raazi. Replying to the speculations, Parineeti further said, “I will show you the film.” Instantly, she also added jokingly, “No, no, no. You buy a ticket and watch.”

The Code Name Tiranga film trailer will be released on Wednesday following the successful teaser premiere. Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala are also featured in it in addition to Parineeti and Harrison. The motion picture will debut on October 14, 2022.

