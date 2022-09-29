Parineeti Chopra learnt Krav Maga for ‘Code Name Tiranga’

In order to polish her character as an elite spy in the movie “Code Name Tiranga,” actress Parineeti Chopra said that she had to study the Israeli martial art discipline Krav Maga for three months.

Krav Maga, which was created for the Israel Defense Forces, is a hybrid of aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling moves.

Parineeti said that she often ended each day with bruises and cuts all over her body.

Advertisement

In order to polish her character as an elite spy in the movie “Code Name Tiranga,” actress Parineeti Chopra said that she had to study the Israeli martial art discipline Krav Maga for three months.

Krav Maga, which was created for the Israel Defense Forces, is a hybrid of aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling moves.

Also Read Arjun Kapoor praises Ishaqzaade costar Parineeti Chopra Chopra and Sandhu star Today's Code Name: Trianga trailer. Parineeti will appear...

Parineeti says, “One of the key action techniques of an agent is hand to hand combat, so I learnt Krav Maga, a form of martial arts, for a total of 3 months to get my action sequences right.”

“It is a very physically and mentally demanding form of martial arts as its not only just movements but it also needs a lot of mental awareness of the surroundings one is in which is what exactly an agent needs to do on a mission.”

She adds: “Most of my fight sequences were against men who were a lot taller than me like the stunt men and co-actor Sharad Kelkar and sometimes the fight sequences would require them to fight with their full body weight.”



Advertisement

Parineeti said that she often ended each day with bruises and cuts all over her body.

Also Read Parineeti Chopra deny similarities in Code Name Tiranga and Raazi Actress Parineeti Chopra has refuted claims that her upcoming movie Code Name:...

Advertisement

“And the next day the most amount of make up would be needed not on my face but rather to cover up my injuries. I’m extremely happy with the way people are liking my action shots in the trailer and it is a big thing for someone like me who has never done action as a genre before.”The October 14 release date of “Code Name Tiranga,” which also stars Harrdy Sandhu alongside Parineeti, has been announced.