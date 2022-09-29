Parineeti Chopra learnt Krav Maga for ‘Code Name Tiranga’

Arjun Kapoor praises Ishaqzaade costar Parineeti Chopra
In order to polish her character as an elite spy in the movie “Code Name Tiranga,” actress Parineeti Chopra said that she had to study the Israeli martial art discipline Krav Maga for three months.
Krav Maga, which was created for the Israel Defense Forces, is a hybrid of aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling moves.
Parineeti says, “One of the key action techniques of an agent is hand to hand combat, so I learnt Krav Maga, a form of martial arts, for a total of 3 months to get my action sequences right.”
“It is a very physically and mentally demanding form of martial arts as its not only just movements but it also needs a lot of mental awareness of the surroundings one is in which is what exactly an agent needs to do on a mission.”
She adds: “Most of my fight sequences were against men who were a lot taller than me like the stunt men and co-actor Sharad Kelkar and sometimes the fight sequences would require them to fight with their full body weight.”
