Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pavail Gulati shares his experience of working with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna

Pavail Gulati shares his experience of working with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna

Articles
Advertisement
Pavail Gulati shares his experience of working with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna

Pavail Gulati shares his experience of working with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna

Advertisement
  • Pavail Gulati is a well-liked actor in the business.
  • He is best known for his roles in the movies The Other Way, Kalank, and Thappad.
  • His works show that he wants to make a name for himself in Bollywood, and they are proof of this.
Advertisement

Pavail Gulati is a well-liked actor in the business. He is best known for his roles in the movies The Other Way, Kalank, and Thappad. His works show that he wants to make a name for himself in Bollywood, and they are proof of this. Gulati, who will be seen next in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna, talked about his relationship with these famous people and how it makes him feel to work with them.

The trailer for this soon-to-be-released movie looks good, and it shows that Gulati will play the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. He will also be on screen at the same time as Neena and Rashmika for the first time.

IANS quoted Gulati as saying about working on the movie, “Neena Ji and Rashmika are a lot of fun on set. Rashmika is such a sweetheart, with a beautiful smile and a lovely way of working. Whenever she came on set, she made everyone smile because she’s always smiling.”

Gulati added, “Neena ji is an energy ball; I could chat to her all day.” Being with her is like living a dream. I want to work with her more and more. She’s talented and kind.

The trailer for Goodbye highlights how vital it is to be there for one other as a family and come out stronger.

Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam also star. It opens Oct. 7.

Advertisement

Also Read

Taapsee Pannu shouted at a reporter at recent event
Taapsee Pannu shouted at a reporter at recent event

When paparazzi mentioned her movie Dobaaraa's poor reviews, she lashed out at...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sana Saeed got engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner on New Year
Sana Saeed got engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner on New Year
Neetu Kapoor twins in black with Riddhima in new year bash
Neetu Kapoor twins in black with Riddhima in new year bash
Ranveer Singh shares cryptic Insta post for New Year; fans react
Ranveer Singh shares cryptic Insta post for New Year; fans react
Manushi Chhillar reveals her wishlist of filmmakers to direct her film
Manushi Chhillar reveals her wishlist of filmmakers to direct her film
Why Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor at career peak?
Why Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor at career peak?
Neetu Kapoor enjoys melodic voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Dubai
Neetu Kapoor enjoys melodic voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Dubai
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story