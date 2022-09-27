Pavail Gulati is a well-liked actor in the business.

Pavail Gulati is a well-liked actor in the business. He is best known for his roles in the movies The Other Way, Kalank, and Thappad. His works show that he wants to make a name for himself in Bollywood, and they are proof of this. Gulati, who will be seen next in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna, talked about his relationship with these famous people and how it makes him feel to work with them.

The trailer for this soon-to-be-released movie looks good, and it shows that Gulati will play the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. He will also be on screen at the same time as Neena and Rashmika for the first time.

IANS quoted Gulati as saying about working on the movie, “Neena Ji and Rashmika are a lot of fun on set. Rashmika is such a sweetheart, with a beautiful smile and a lovely way of working. Whenever she came on set, she made everyone smile because she’s always smiling.”

Gulati added, “Neena ji is an energy ball; I could chat to her all day.” Being with her is like living a dream. I want to work with her more and more. She’s talented and kind.

The trailer for Goodbye highlights how vital it is to be there for one other as a family and come out stronger.

Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam also star. It opens Oct. 7.

