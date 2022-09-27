Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh were rumoured to have starring roles in the forthcoming sequel of the Don franchise

It was rumoured to be titled “Don 3.”

According to the sources, “Farhan Akhtar had an ambitious idea of getting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan together in the third installment.”

In the first version of the film, which was released in 1978, Bachchan portrayed the character of Don. SRK took on the lead role at a later time. According to many reports, director Farhan Akhtar has reportedly come to the conclusion, bearing this consideration in mind, that he will pair the two seasoned actors in the upcoming film Don 3.

The actor Ranveer Singh is rumoured to make a cameo appearance in the movie, according to certain reports. “And that’s not all. As per Farhan’s plot, Don 3 is also supposed to have a cameo by Ranveer Singh. He is being touted to play Don. The idea is that SRK’s Don character would pass the baton to Ranveer’s Don character so that he can take on the iconic role in the future past, sources revealed.”

Last but not least, the conclusion of the report was as follows: “Don 3 is one of the most awaited films of all time and if Shah Rukh Khan is joined by Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, then it would have also translated into a record-breaking opening, especially if the film had been released on a holiday.”