Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas after his cute introduction

The Global Citizen Festival, which took place in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, was hosted by Priyanka Chopra. Both Mariah Carey and her husband, one of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, gave live performances at the event. Priyanka was joined on stage by the actress Katie Holmes and several other people.

As the event’s host, Priyanka was dressed in a white pantsuit with colorful accents. Priyanka was announced by Joe Jonas as a Global Citizen Festival ambassador. Nick added, “And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas.” Priyanka joined them on stage and greeted Nick with a quick kiss before giving him and her brothers-in-law a hug. “I’ll see you guys for dinner okay,” she added.

She later shared a video of the moment on her Instagram Stories and wrote for Nick, “Thank you for the intro babe @nickjonas.”

The Jonas Brothers performed several of their hit songs at the event. Priyanka later joined Nick and was seen grooving and singing as Mariah Carey performed on stage. Priyanka also met the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, at the event and was seen posing with her for pictures.

Ahead of the event, Priyanka had shared a candid behind-the-scenes video from the rehearsals. She had captioned it, “Global Citizen Festival and the incredible team behind the mission statement take the saying ‘it takes a village’ to another level. Today you will witness everyone’s hard work and united movement to end extreme Global Poverty.”

For many years, Priyanka has served as the UNICEF’s worldwide goodwill ambassador. The actor recently spoke to the UN General Assembly and went into great detail about the issues the world is now dealing with.

Priyanka is working on a number of foreign projects, including the movies Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back To Me for the Russo Brothers. In addition, she signed on to act in the upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.