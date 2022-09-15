Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas board a private jet

Every time they are together, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas provide big couple goals.

They go above and above to make each other feel extra special, especially on significant occasions like their anniversary and birthdays.

On September 16, Nick Jonas will turn 30; it appears that the festivities have already started.

Advertisement

Every time they are together, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas provide big couple goals. They go above and above to make each other feel extra special, especially on significant occasions like their anniversary and birthdays. On September 16, Nick Jonas will turn 30; it appears that the festivities have already started. Nick Jonas recently shared a sneak peek on social media, and it appears that Priyanka is planning a lavish event for Nick.

In order to express his joy, Nick Jonas posted a video of himself walking to a private jet. The singer can be seen sporting sunglasses and looking dapper in a black t-shirt. He then gives a view of the plane’s interior, and at that point, we see Priyanka Chopra sitting in the cabin and using her phone. The interior is decked with balloons and a banner that reads “Happy Birthday,” making it appear as though everyone is in the celebratory mood. Nick Jonas shared the reel and said, “Here we go… #30.” Fans were interested to learn the couple’s destination, but it appears we will simply have to wait to find out! Watch the video down below.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture on her Instagram story as she geared up to celebrate Nick Jonas’ birthday. While the picture didn’t reveal a lot, the actress wrote, “Ok it’s that time! @nickjonas.” The picture shows the monogram ‘NJ 30,” referring to Nick Jonas’ 30th birthday celebration. Take a look.

In her professional life, Priyanka Chopra will star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. She will also appear in the romantic comedy It’s Coming Back To Me and the spy thriller Citadel.

Also Read At TIFF, Priyanka Chopra wore a white sari while flaunting a stunning belly button piercing Similar to her power in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has dominated Hollywood in...