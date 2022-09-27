Rahul Dev points most A-listers as outsiders in nepotism debate

Rahul Dev, who has worked in both movies and TV shows, discussed nepotism in Bollywood in a recent interview.

The actor argued that it was incorrect to generalize and claim that only people from “film families” could succeed in Bollywood.

He responded that the “biggest success stories” in Bollywood are those of the outsiders.

Citing the examples of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, and many more.

When asked if his career was hampered by an advantage or sense of entitlement enjoyed by performers who come from film families as compared to someone like him who was a pure stranger.

“Being from the industry has its advantages, but if you sincerely look around, the largest success stories are that of the outsiders, be it Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha from the earlier lot and the three legendary Khans (Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan) or Akshay Kumar are all outsiders. They have the most successful stories. So, I can’t generalise anything,” Rahul said.

The actor also discussed how Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films helped him become well-known. He claimed that he felt compelled to work with casting directors, writers, and filmmakers who bring out the best in him, whether he was portraying the protagonist or the antagonist.

“I must say that the South directors could recognise that I have a certain character, which can be utilised in their stories and films which made my journey a successful and memorable one there. Now I observe that the directors here also are looking for something different, creating believable characters which gives me great encouragement. During my stint in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam movies, people initially thought it might be difficult for me to look native enough. However, acceptance came and it made me a household name.”

Rahul has appeared in a number of movies, including Champion, Omkara, Arsangam, Torbaaz, and Raat Baaki Hai. He also appeared in the television program Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. Alongside Kiccha Sudeep, Rahul will soon appear in the Kannada film Kabzaa. Shriya Saran and Upendra are also featured.

Rahul has talked openly about the difficulties he encountered when attempting to reenter the entertainment business. He claimed that after spending so much time working in the film industry, he was forced to take part in Bigg Boss 10 due to a lack of employment options.