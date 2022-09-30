Raj Kundra writes to CBI claiming innocence in pornography case

Raj Kundra, a businessman and the husband of Shilpa Shetty, petitioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asserted his innocence in the pornographic case.

Raj Kundra, a businessman and the husband of Shilpa Shetty, petitioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asserted his innocence in the pornographic case. For which he had been detained the previous year. Raj expanded on his message to the main organization in a tweet, writing, “A handful of corrupt individuals spoil the name of the whole organisation. It’s just a matter of the time now! #CBI #Enquiry #mediatrial #truth #corruption.”

Earlier, on one year of his bail in the same case, Raj Kundra had tweeted, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well-wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger (folded hands emoji).” His posts also came with hashtags–enquiry, word, media trial and trollers.

According to a report, Raj Kundra has claimed that he was framed in the matter by ‘senior officers of Mumbai Crime Branch.’ He has requested an investigation into the case. Reportedly, Raj alleged in his letter, “I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers.”

Kundra had already requested to be released from the case in an application to a Mumbai magistrate’s court. The motion stated that neither the police nor the prosecution had determined that Raj had any knowledge of any financial or other gains from the alleged offense. Raj Kundra was detained in connection with the matter in July 2021 and released on bail after more than two months.

