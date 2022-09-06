Rakul Preet Singh, who was most recently seen in John Abraham’s Attack on the big screen, just released Cuttputtli, her second OTT release of 2022. On September 2, Disney+ Hotstar began streaming the criminal thriller. With Bollywood Hungama, Singh openly discussed her experience working on Cuttputtli as well as her upcoming theatrical movie, Thank God, and what viewers may anticipate from it.

The De De Pyaar De actor quickly responded that her upcoming film will have a “theatrical release” when asked if it will debut on OTT or in theatres. It’s (Thank God) a Diwali release that we’ve announced, she continued. “(Indra) Kumar sir has directed the film, and I’m really hoping that it will touch people’s hearts because he (the filmmaker) knows the pulse of the public,” Singh continued when discussing the next movie.

The actress declared, when giving a synopsis of the next film by Indra Kumar, “It’s comedy and (has) a lot of heart. When I saw the movie a couple of weeks ago, I had the impression that we really wanted the audience to experience it. She continued, “It touches your heart and has that Oh-My-God/Munnabhai (MBBS) space about it; not that it has anything to do with that, but that’s the space.”

“I believe it’s entertaining,” the 31-year-old actor added, “and I think people will hopefully go to the cinemas to watch it.” She also claimed that Chattriwali will be released on an OTT platform after Thank God, Doctor G opens in theatres.

