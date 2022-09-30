Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rani Mukerji becomes a writer

Rani Mukerji becomes a writer

Articles
Advertisement
Rani Mukerji becomes a writer

Rani Mukerji becomes a writer

Advertisement
  • We have been captivated by Rani Mukerji for more than two decades.
  • With Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, alongside Shadaab Khan, she made her Bollywood debut.
  • The action movie Ghulam (1998) brought Mukerji her first economic success, while the romantic comedy Kuch Kuch Hota Hai brought her breakthrough (1998).
Advertisement

Some of the best blockbusters and most important female heroines in film have come from Rani. She has a huge fan base, and people still like watching her in movies.

Also Read

Rani Mukerji poses with new Simran and Raj of Broadway
Rani Mukerji poses with new Simran and Raj of Broadway

Shoba Narayan and Austin Colby, who will be seen as Simran and...

The actress will now make her writing debut when her autobiography, which is scheduled to be published on March 21, 2023, celebrates her birthday. It will provide readers with a unique window into Rani Mukerji’s life. Rani said this in regards to the autobiography: “In the 25 years that I have so devotedly spent in the Indian film business, I have never talked my heart out about my life and my path in cinema. The book explores my personal struggles and how they affected me as I navigated the business and my career since as women in film, we are frequently criticised. I haven’t got the chance to take a moment and reflect back on my life retrospectively.

Also Read

Rani Mukerji goes to San Diego for husband’s Broadway debut
Rani Mukerji goes to San Diego for husband’s Broadway debut

Aditya Chopra prepares to make his Broadway debut in San Diego with...

“This memoir was my method of remembering everything I had gone through since I was a youngster,” she continued. This song is dedicated to all of my supporters and to everyone who has shown me unending love and helped to keep me grounded. My birthday the next year will be made much more memorable by their reactions when this book is released. Rani’s autobiography will be made available through Harper Collins India.

Rani was most recently spotted at work in Bunty Aur Babli 2. She will then appear in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway by Ashima Chibber.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
The
The "Evil Dead Rise" poster shows a mother's love in a terrifying way
Imran Ashraf defies Shaniera Akram with the words
Imran Ashraf defies Shaniera Akram with the words "My apology will Be to the law"
Prince Harry will get same security for his memoir as J.K. Rowling
Prince Harry will get same security for his memoir as J.K. Rowling
Slipknot may release Look 'Outside Your Window' this year
Slipknot may release Look 'Outside Your Window' this year
Zara Noor Abbas said 
Zara Noor Abbas said "I have no space for you in my grave"
King Charles worried Gen Z polls might destroy monarchy
King Charles worried Gen Z polls might destroy monarchy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story