Rani Mukerji becomes a writer

Some of the best blockbusters and most important female heroines in film have come from Rani. She has a huge fan base, and people still like watching her in movies.
The actress will now make her writing debut when her autobiography, which is scheduled to be published on March 21, 2023, celebrates her birthday. It will provide readers with a unique window into Rani Mukerji’s life. Rani said this in regards to the autobiography: “In the 25 years that I have so devotedly spent in the Indian film business, I have never talked my heart out about my life and my path in cinema. The book explores my personal struggles and how they affected me as I navigated the business and my career since as women in film, we are frequently criticised. I haven’t got the chance to take a moment and reflect back on my life retrospectively.
“This memoir was my method of remembering everything I had gone through since I was a youngster,” she continued. This song is dedicated to all of my supporters and to everyone who has shown me unending love and helped to keep me grounded. My birthday the next year will be made much more memorable by their reactions when this book is released. Rani’s autobiography will be made available through Harper Collins India.
Rani was most recently spotted at work in Bunty Aur Babli 2. She will then appear in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway by Ashima Chibber.
