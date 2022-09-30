Rashmika Mandanna calls dating rumors’ with Vijay ‘cute’

Rashmika Mandanna dismissed the rumors that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda once more, calling them charming instead.

Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade are the two films Rashmika has collaborated on with Vijay thus far (2019).

For some time, there have been rumors that the two of them are dating, but they have both repeatedly denied it.

Rashmika responded that she believes she had to deal with it now because she is just starting out in the industry when asked if she felt Bollywood artists had to deal with a lot of spotlight on their love relationships. When questioned about the long-running rumors that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda, the actor erupted into laughter.

She said about the rumours, “It’s all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute.” Asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika replied, “Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don’t know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It’s like that. It’s so cute when the whole world is like ‘Rashmika and Vijay, that’s cute.'”

On a different note, Rashmika expressed interest in working with Vijay on a love story. She said, “I have to work with him really soon. If there’s a story for us then we should do it. It’s going to be fun.” Giving a pitch to directors, Rashmika said, “We are good actors, we won’t disappoint you.”

In Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which he acted in alongside Ananya Panday, Vijay made his Bollywood debut. The sports-themed action movie didn’t do well at the box office. In the upcoming family comedy-drama Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Suneel Grover, and Pavail Gulati, Rashmika will make his Hindi film debut. The movie will debut on October 7 in theaters.