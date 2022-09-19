Report: Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas is not true

The Internet has been working overtime to prove that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are dating since yesterday.

Thanks to the media outlet that initially reported it, the Internet has been working overtime to prove that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are dating since yesterday. Since Ms. Sanon startled everyone by phoning Prabhas during a calling segment in the ongoing season of “Koffee with Karan,” people have been speculating as to whether they share a “special” bond.

Here’s the reality, though. Nothing is developing between Prabhas and Kriti. Absolutely nothing Smell the coffee; it might be an advertising gimmick for their next movie “Adipurush,” which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Following yesterday’s claims that they are attracted to one another, neither Prabhas nor Kriti have responded. However, our source asserts, “Beech, dono ke, bhi nahi chal raha. Since they are aware that there are many incorrect reports on the Internet, they haven’t stated anything about this to date. And the Kriti-Prabhas Pyaar one certainly qualifies.”

Additionally, the prior story had said that “They never forget to phone or text each other, which only serves to highlight their shared adoration for one another. They do have strong feelings for one another, but they want those feelings to develop slowly and naturally.” In response, our insider said that “Prabhas and Kriti must be giggling. The rumors that they might be having an affair are untrue.”

