Rhea Chakraborty maintains her glam game in a golden outfit

One of the most talked-about actors in the business, Rhea Chakraborty has a huge following. The diva had a big Bollywood breakthrough with the 2013 release of Mere Dad Ki Maruti, in which she co-starred with Saqib Saleem. After that, Rhea continued to be a well-liked personality and made appearances in more movies like Sonali Cable, Half Girlfriend, and Jalebi, among others.

Rhea has attracted notice for her fashion choices in addition to her work. Because of her talent for making striking fashion statements, the actress constantly keeps fashion enthusiasts on their toes. The truth is that Rhea is very active on social media and frequently shares gorgeous pictures of herself that not only go viral but also leave viewers in awe of her sense of style. In a lovely, glittery, golden co-ord set from flirtatious India, Rhea posted a video of herself on social media wearing it. In the video, Rhea can be seen making a statement while donning a stunning, sparkling bikini top and a matching set of shorts. She decided to finish her look with a glittery shrug and light makeup. “Got” was Rhea’s caption for the video.

Rhea previously made an appearance in the Chehre movie, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emran Hashmi. The last recent time we saw Rhea was in Super Machi. Kalyaan Dhev, Mahesh Achanta, and Ajay were among the actors who appeared in the film, which was written and directed by Puli Vasu. The movie was released on January 14 of this year.

