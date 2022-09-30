Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal twin in white for sangeet ceremony

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal twin in white for sangeet ceremony

Articles
Advertisement
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal twin in white for sangeet ceremony
Advertisement
  • Bride-to-be On October 6, Richa Chadha and her fiancé Ali Fazal plan to get married.
  • She released images of Ali Fazal from their pre-wedding photoshoot on Friday on her Instagram account.
  • Along with holding Richa’s hands and returning his gaze to hers, he struck a romantic posture for the camera.
Advertisement

Bride-to-be On October 6, Richa Chadha and her fiancé Ali Fazal plan to get married. She released images of Ali Fazal from their pre-wedding photoshoot on Friday on her Instagram account. She sported a matching choker and a pink floral lehenga. Ali wore a white stole and a white kurta pajama. Richa can be seen gazing lovingly into Ali’s eyes in one of the photos. Along with holding Richa’s hands and returning his gaze to hers, he struck a romantic posture for the camera.

Also Read

Watch: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal are off to Delhi for their wedding ceremony
Watch: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal are off to Delhi for their wedding ceremony

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were spotted at Mumbai airport. The couple...

She captioned the pictures, “Mohabbat Mubarak.” She used the hashtag #RiAli on the post. Actor Dia Mirza commented, “Mubarak mubarak mubarak” (Congratulations, congratulations and congratulations) and Mandy Takhar wrote, “Big congratulations.” Musician Akriti Kakar commented, “Love you both.”

“Made for eachother,” wrote one of her admirers. “Looking wonderful and congratulations to both the lovely couple,” said another admirer. Numerous admirers and friends of famous people sent them well wishes and heart emojis.

Prior to the wedding, Richa shared a picture of her mehendi on Thursday. Richa appeared to be getting ready in front of a vanity mirror in the video. She showed off a close-up of her mehendi, which included their wedding monogram, “A & R,” in the center. Additionally, she had mehendi done on her feet and had an evil-eye design painted on her nails.

The pair recorded a voice message for their fans and famous friends in which they explained how the Covid-19 pandemic caused their wedding to be postponed and expressed gratitude for all the support and well wishes they had received.

Advertisement

Also Read

Richa Chadha, latest dance video goes viral on the internet
Richa Chadha, latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Richa Chadha is an Indian actress. Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut...


Ali and Richa will begin their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi at the end of September, and they will continue there through October 2. The wedding will take place in Mumbai on October 6, and the reception will follow on October 7.

Richa and Ali first met in 2012 while working on the set of Fukrey. For the third installment of the series, Fukrey 3, they will reunite on screen. After dating for seven years, the couple announced their engagement in 2019.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles III ''controversial coronation
King Charles III ''controversial coronation" to start a debate
Reveals Georgia will Be in a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' in Ginny & Georgia season 2
Reveals Georgia will Be in a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' in Ginny & Georgia season 2
Meghan Markle, Harry's docuseries failed to achieve target
Meghan Markle, Harry's docuseries failed to achieve target
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Jen Shah opened up about her fears for her husband Sharrieff and son Omar
Jen Shah opened up about her fears for her husband Sharrieff and son Omar
Jessica Simpson looks adorable in her cheerleader jacket from 8th grade
Jessica Simpson looks adorable in her cheerleader jacket from 8th grade
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story