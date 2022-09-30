Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal twin in white for sangeet ceremony

Watch: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal are off to Delhi for their wedding ceremony
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were spotted at Mumbai airport. The couple...
Bride-to-be On October 6, Richa Chadha and her fiancé Ali Fazal plan to get married. She released images of Ali Fazal from their pre-wedding photoshoot on Friday on her Instagram account. She sported a matching choker and a pink floral lehenga. Ali wore a white stole and a white kurta pajama. Richa can be seen gazing lovingly into Ali’s eyes in one of the photos. Along with holding Richa’s hands and returning his gaze to hers, he struck a romantic posture for the camera.
She captioned the pictures, “Mohabbat Mubarak.” She used the hashtag #RiAli on the post. Actor Dia Mirza commented, “Mubarak mubarak mubarak” (Congratulations, congratulations and congratulations) and Mandy Takhar wrote, “Big congratulations.” Musician Akriti Kakar commented, “Love you both.”
“Made for eachother,” wrote one of her admirers. “Looking wonderful and congratulations to both the lovely couple,” said another admirer. Numerous admirers and friends of famous people sent them well wishes and heart emojis.
Prior to the wedding, Richa shared a picture of her mehendi on Thursday. Richa appeared to be getting ready in front of a vanity mirror in the video. She showed off a close-up of her mehendi, which included their wedding monogram, “A & R,” in the center. Additionally, she had mehendi done on her feet and had an evil-eye design painted on her nails.
The pair recorded a voice message for their fans and famous friends in which they explained how the Covid-19 pandemic caused their wedding to be postponed and expressed gratitude for all the support and well wishes they had received.
Richa and Ali first met in 2012 while working on the set of Fukrey. For the third installment of the series, Fukrey 3, they will reunite on screen. After dating for seven years, the couple announced their engagement in 2019.
