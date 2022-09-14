Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebration

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been together.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been together. Mumbai will host their wedding the following month. Well, the epidemic delayed their wedding, which was originally scheduled for 2020. The pre-wedding events will now start on September 30. Mehendi and Sangeet will occur on October 1 as we previously announced. The 110-year-old renowned location in New Delhi will host one of the events.

One of India’s oldest clubs will host the pre-wedding festivities. The Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the oldest and most prestigious venues in the nation, was founded in 1913. The couple’s wedding celebrations will start at the end of this month and culminate in Mumbai the first week of October.

Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club is another name for The Gymkhana Club. The term “Imperial” was abandoned after India attained independence in 1947, and it became known as Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The pair will wrap off their filming before their wedding festivities. Ali is presently in Lucknow filming for the online series Mirzapur 3. On October 6, the pair will marry in a small ceremony in Mumbai, then on October 7, a lavish celebration will be thrown for their Bollywood pals. In Fukrey 1 and 2, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal also collaborated.

On the job front, Fukrey 3 will have Richa and Ali together on film.

