Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding card is quirky. See
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal chose a quirky but unique wedding invitation....
For reasons of privacy, many celebrity weddings in the past have banned or severely limited the use of cell phones. On the other hand, Richa and Ali are not planning to impose similar rules at their nuptials.
Due to their desire for their guests to relax and enjoy themselves throughout the ceremony, they have decided to forego this norm. Though they have abandoned this rule, the happy couple still asks that you put your phones away and focus on them for the duration of the wedding.
Sources said, “Leave your phones and enjoy yourself,” which apparently is part of the invitation. Don’t stress over taking pictures of this. Keep a running tally of it as it happens.
Despite making this request, the performers are adamant that removing limits puts people at ease. According to the sources, “they want everyone to have their phones and have fun.”
It has been reported that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding celebrations will commence on September 30. On October 6th, the happy pair will finally tie the knot.
