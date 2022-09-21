Rohan Joshi is being criticised for saying ‘good riddance’ to Raju Srivastava’s death

Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday and left a void in the entertainment industry.

While fans and celebrities continue to mourn his loss, stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi’s remark on his death didn’t go down well with many.

Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday, left a void in the world of entertainment. Fans and celebrities are still sad about his death, but many people didn’t like what stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi said about it. After Rohan replied to Atul Khatri’s post about Raju Srivastava’s death, this is what happened.

Atul posted a photo of Raju to Instagram with the caption, “RIP Rajubhai. You were such an inspiration to so many. Whenever you went on stage you lit it up. Your presence was such that when people just saw you there was an automatic smile on their faces. You will be truly missed. A big loss for the Indian Stand-up Comedy scene.”

Rohan Joshi had this to say in response: “We haven’t lost a thing. Whether it was Karma whether it was the roast or any coming in the news. Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to shit on new comics, especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every fkall news channel every time he was invited to go shit on an upcoming art form and call it offensive just because he couldn’t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone’s right to say something even if you don’t agree him and good.”

Rohan joshi has deleted the pathetic comment after getting bashed by people. He’s justified saying he was angry and it’s not time for his “personal feelings”. His Personal feelings filled with toxic hatred & venom. No wonder, he calls other hate mongers & intolerant. pic.twitter.com/unAttYTwgK — Janki (@jaankiii_) September 21, 2022

